Deputies: Inmate removes GPS ankle monitor, walks away from supervised release program

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah County officials say a recently-released jail inmate on a GPS monitoring plan walked way from the program.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Thomas Miller, 25, of Orem, was recently admitted to a Drug Court program through the Fourth District Court.

As part of that program, Miller was allowed to move to Odyssey House, a residential substance abuse treatment facility in Salt Lake City. As part of this move, Miller agreed to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Deputies said on Monday, he removed the GPS ankle monitor and left the program.

“While Miller was not in custody within the confines of the UCSO jail facility in Spanish Fork, he was only allowed to leave as part of the court-ordered GPS monitoring program,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement. “To remove the GPS device and leave supervision is considered escape.”

Miller was being held on the following charges: possession of a controlled substance, theft, attempted possession of credit card, and forgery.

Officials say when Miller is apprehended he will also face a charge of escape, a third-degree felony.

