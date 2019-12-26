Dept. Public Safety Warns Utahans of Cyber Hackers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s the day after Christmas and a lot of online retailers have massive deals trying to get folks to buy more.

As folks dash to the mall to return or exchange some presents that didn’t quite make the mark, others are staying home to take advantage of massive after Christmas or end of year online deals.

The Department of Public Safety says the day is a hot spot for cyber hackers.

It’s prompting DPS to issue a warning of online hackers praying on folks looking to save some money.

According to the Better Business Bureau last year consumers lost $4.7 million in online shopping scams.

“Our biggest recommendation is shop with reputable sites, if you’ve never shopped at that website before, I’d probably recommend not doing it,” Salt Lake City FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jeff Collins said.

DPS lists the following tips to protect yourself:

Do not use public WiFi for shopping activity.

Look for the lock symbol on websites.

Know how much the product should cost, if the deal is too good to be true then it may be a scam.

“Make sure others have shopped there- did they receive their products? do they have good reviews,” Special Agent Jeff Collins said.

Both the FBI and DPS say fraudsters are either after your money or your information.

When in doubt do your research.

