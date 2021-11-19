Department of Transportation awards Utah Transit Authority $950K for projects

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4)- The U.S. Department of Transportation, under Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will award Utah Transit Authority $950,000 through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grants program.

For Fiscal Year 2021, the RAISE investment will total nearly $1 billion. Ninety projects in 47 states, including the District of Columbia, will receive a portion of that investment.

“We’re proud to support these great projects that will improve infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, make us safer, advance equity, and combat climate change,” Secretary Buttigieg said in a statement.

The department received more applications than the department could fund, according to Buttigieg. Because of President Biden’s new $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Buttigieg said the department will be able to fund more infrastructure projects throughout the country.

The money UTA is receiving will go toward the agency’s TechLink Corridor Study project. The project examines transportations connections and alternatives through downtown Salt Lake City, the University of Utah’s Research Park, and the Innovation District on the west side of Salt Lake City’s central business district.

The Department of Transportation initially split the funding of the RAISE Transportation grants. Half of it went to urban projects and the other half went to rural projects across the U.S.