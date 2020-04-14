Department of Justice’s Office awards nearly $49 million to six states, including Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs announced that it has awarded nearly $49 million to six states, including Utah, to address public safety challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release issued by Utah Department of Justice, the grants were awarded through an $850 million Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program which was authorized by the recent stimulus legislation.

A $5,465,514 grant was awarded to the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice along with grants to the Delaware Criminal Justice Council, Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Guam Bureau of Statistics and Plans, Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy, Nebraska Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Commission, and the Washington Department of Commerce. New Hampshire and Texas received statewide awards last week.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping their citizens safe.”

The law allows the funds to be used for things such as hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.

For more information, you can visit https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-18553.

