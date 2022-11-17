SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The United States Courthouse in Salt Lake City welcomed Trina A. Higgins as the 38th United States Attorney for the District of Utah on Thursday, Nov. 17. She is the first woman to be appointed to the position.

“I am deeply honored to serve in this position and to have the opportunity to continue the important work of the Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office,” Higgins said. “I will work to build confidence in our justice institutions, to protect civil rights, to uphold the Rule of Law, and to protect the citizens of Utah.”

She vowed during the investiture ceremony to continue building partnerships with community organizations and all levels of law enforcement agencies.

Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Higgins served as the Salt Lake County deputy district attorney. She was the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah since 2002 and has amassed more than 27 years of legal experience.

President Joe Biden announced her nomination back in January following recommendations from U.S. Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee. Her appointment was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in April.