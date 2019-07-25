Demonstrators camp overnight in front of ICE office

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office Wednesday, dozens gathered to oppose deportation and border camps.

“The camps at the border are inhumane, the situation at the border is inhumane. And the ICE deportations should be stopped,” said demonstrator Jorden Jackson.

“It’s Pioneer Day. It’s the day Utahns celebrate their heritage. The founding of Utah” added Jackson.

Jackson says the parallels with Utah history are real.

“If we used today’s terminology, would have been asylum seekers,” said Jackson.

“People came here in 1847 to pursue a better life for them and their families because of political, religious persecution. Many of the people we see coming over to the United States of America are coming because of political persecution and the things happening in their home country,” said State Rep. Angela Romero, who spoke at the event Wednesday night.

Demonstrators plan to be on the sidewalk all night until Thursday morning.

“We think that the modern-day Pioneers deserve protection,” said Jackson.

