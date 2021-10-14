Demolition to begin on Salt Lake City’s former Raging Waters water park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Since 2018, the old Raging Waters waterpark has been a fading blemish on Salt Lake City’s southside. Now, the city and contractors are ready to make way for a new feature.

Before becoming Raging Waters, in 2016, the park changed ownership and dropped the name Seven Peaks Water Park. In 2019, tallgrass and dry weeds near the slides ignited in July but Salt Lake City fire crews were able to save the structures. Less than two weeks later, on August 4, flames tore through the park’s vacant office.

When Seven Peaks’ deal expired a company called Blue Island took over who had big plans to renovate the park into a destination resort with new pools, slides, restaurants, retail space, and even the world’s longest lazy river. Eventually, that company backed out and attempts to reach them failed.

Last fall, the Glendale Community Council held an onsite visioning conversation about the future of the property. This summer, the Glendale Community Council hosted discussions about the status and potential of the old waterpark.

After working with contractors over the summer to remove dangerous buildings, Salt Lake City is now ready to move onto the next phase of its deconstruction of the Raging Waters site, removing paving, some in-ground features, and slides this fall.

“We want this land to become a valued community asset once again,” Mayor Erin Mendenhall says. “The water park is an important part of our City’s history and its future. We are looking forward to learning from the Glendale community and other Salt Lake residents about what this site means to them and how it could be transformed.”

The City plans to recycle and reuse a majority of the infrastructure left at the park. That includes concrete from the site, which will be crushed and recycled as a road base. Some of the slides will be stored for potential future use and other site features will be removed or adapted while maintaining their potential for integration in future design.

Additionally, contractors are taking precautions to protect the healthy trees living on the site.

Salt Lake City Public Lands has launched a planning process to create a vision for the new regional park at the former Glendale Water Park site. Public engagement will begin this November with a vision plan expected in spring and implementation of some amenities starting in summer 2022. More details about the project can be found here.