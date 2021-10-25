Demand for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose high in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Millions of Americans who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to get a booster dose. This comes about a month after the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine received its approval. In Davis County, the demand for the booster dose is high. So high that the health department has returned to the Legacy Events Center to host mass vaccine clinics on a weekly basis.

Monday afternoon, car after car drove single file into the Legacy Events Center. Many of the people inside those cars were there to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

“I think it’s a great idea just to safeguard our health and the health and wellbeing of our community,” Joyce Brimley told ABC4 as she sat in her car after getting a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She said she got her first dose in February and her second dose in March.

Just a few spots down, Yan Chu and Andrew Mudrow sat in their vehicle. “She’s a school teacher,” Mudrow told ABC4 while pointing to Chu. “So, she’s just trying to keep the school children safe.” Mudrow explained that he got his booster dose two weeks ago. He drove Chu to her appointment.

Joyce Brimley and Yan Chu were just two of hundreds of people who would get their booster dose Monday at the events center. The Davis County Health Department told ABC4 that it returned to the Legacy Events Center to host mass vaccine clinics after the Pfizer vaccine booster dose was approved. Over the last four weeks, the health department has administered 1,200 to 1,400 doses during each vaccine clinic at the center. On its busiest day, that jumped to over 1,600 doses.

“People are excited for it,” stated Davis County Health Department Communications Manager Trevor Warner. “They want this extra level of protection. When we put appointments up, they’re usually booked pretty quick.”

Warner explained that the health department offers the booster doses at the events center every Monday through Wednesday. However, the clinic is by appointment only. “We’re not expecting to see a shortage of vaccine,” Warner added. “We’re going to be ready to roll, and that’s kind of why we’re that by appointment only basis. We can only promise to deliver how much vaccine we have.”

On Monday afternoon, the line of cars wrapped around the events center’s parking lot as people waited for their appointment. Nonetheless, for most people, the wait was short. “I think 10 minutes; 10 minutes, yeah,” Chu told ABC4. “Just plan for half an hour,” stated Brimley. “Play some nice music, maybe read a little book, no you don’t have time to read a book. It’s all done very quickly and easily, and it’s painless, and away we go.”

Warner said the health department is getting ready for the approval of the vaccine for children and encourages those who are thinking about getting their booster to do it sooner rather than later. “I’d encourage people not to wait. Come in, see us, get an appointment because we’re going to be pretty busy here in the next couple weeks.” He continued: “The next group to come online here in the next couple of weeks is going to be 5 to 11-year olds. They’re going to be a big priority for us. We’d like to get as many of them vaccinated as we can by Christmas time as possible.”

The health department closed its mass vaccine clinic at the end of June before reopening it a month ago. Appointments for first, second and booster doses can be made online.