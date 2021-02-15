‘Delta Tower’ demolished as crews make way for Phase II of The New SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Demolition continues at Salt Lake City’s former airport as crews take down the ‘Delta Tower.’

The tower, originally builty around 1989-90 allowed Delta Airlines to direct aircraft to their gates after the FAA hands over the planes from their purview.

According to Salt Lake International Airport, the tower, which stands at 84 feet high, continued to operate until The New SLC opened on September 15 and the replacement Delta tower became operational.

This tower is just part of the demolition of the former airport facilities continues to move forward, on schedule, to make way for building Phase II of The New SLC Redevelopment Program.

In December, crews rescued an iconic feature – the World Map from the floor of Terminal 1 – was saved from the former airport. Officials say it will be installed in The New SLC.

Recently, SLC added a major milestone to the airport’s timeline – the opening Phase I of The NEW SLC, the first new large hub airport to be built in the U.S. in the 21st Century.

After Phase I of The New SLC finished in October, crews began dismantling and demolishing the former airport in November in preparation to build out Phase II of The New SLC. ABC4 was on scene when that demolition began.

According to Mike Williams, Program Director for the Airport redevelopment program, the demolition will be done only once instead of phased like it was originally planned. This saves them about two years in the overall timeline. In a way, Williams said the pandemic had helped the construction even though it has hurt in a lot of areas.

The inaugural flight out of The New SLC departed in September.