Delta to hire over 1,000 new pilots by next summer as travel demand rebounds

ATLANTA – APRIL 30: A Boeing 757 with a new Delta Airlines logo sits on the tarmac following the company’s emergence from bankruptcy at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport April 30,2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The 757 sports new branding that will appear on more than 900 planes, at airports and on advertising. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images) 757

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After the travel industry suffered dramatic impacts due to COVID-19, things are looking up as Delta announced they will be hiring more than 1,000 pilots by next summer.

“This is exciting news both for the pilots looking to join Delta and those of you already on the seniority list because it means career progression opportunities as we continue our recovery, account for scheduled pilot retirements and positions for network expansion,” John Laughter, chief of operations for Delta, said in a memo to Delta employees.

Delta expects travel numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels as more business travelers return to the skies.

In the memo to Delta employees, Laughter explains Delta is redesigning their hiring process to “create more inclusive pathways to a pilot career while maintaining the highest standards from our applicants.”

Other airlines have announced similar measures to hire more employees to keep up with the rebound of travel as pandemic restrictions continue to loosen.

Delta’s announcement comes on the heels of American Airlines canceling hundreds of flights over the weekend.

Southwest was also recently forced to cancel several flights due to a “nationwide network issue”