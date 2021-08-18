Delta schools cancel Wednesday classes due to flood damages

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Some students in Millard County are getting a day off of school due to the severe storms that rattled Utah on Tuesday.

Early Wednesday morning, the Millard School District confirmed Delta Schools would have a two-hour delay due to flood damage in the schools.

As of 8:20 a.m., the district says classes have been canceled for all Delta schools and will resume on Thursday, August 19.

More rain and storms are forecasted across Utah on Wednesday. Check out Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy here.

