Delta man dead from rollover crash which ejected him from vehicle

HINCKLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A 34-year-old Delta man died after being ejected from his car Sunday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Colton Freckleton.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt when he ran off the road west of Hinckley. He overcorrected in the other direction, which caused the car to roll and ejected him from the vehicle.

Officials found the man at 7:20 a.m., though they say he was most likely there for longer since he crashed far off the road in a location that was not highly visible.

