Defensible space helped save homes in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roughly 21 acres quickly went up in flames near Little and Big Pole Roads Monday afternoon.

Janet Carson with the Wasatch Fire District tells us, “There was an individual who called and got permission to burn some debris, but it did get out of control. They lost control of it and it took off.”

Residents from eight homes were evacuated as nearly 40 firefighters rushed to get control of the Little Pole Fire.

“We had winds, it moved up the hill. It’s oak brush so it burns fast and its, of course, drought dry,” Carson adds.

By sundown, seven of the eight homeowners were allowed back inside their homes.

Firefighters say defensible spacing, like clearing vegetation around their homes, helped save the properties.

“There is a home up over here, they have just dirt all the way around the house and then the landscaping so that house is fine because they were able to have that defensible space,” she says.

Beginning Tuesday, residents in Wasatch County will need a burn permit and firefighters will want to walk through the property to make sure the burn is safe.

“No more open burning allowed in Wasatch County,” says Carson. “So everybody needs to be very careful this year.”