Deer freed from dog collar in Utah

This 2-year-old buck was found in northern Utah with a dog collar on. Officers were able to remove the collar and release the deer (Utah DWR)

PROVIDENCE, Utah (ABC4) – A deer has a new lease on life after a tight dog collar was removed from his neck in northern Utah.

Division of Wildlife Resources in Providence officers had to wait for the 2-year-old buck to get close enough to tranquilize him.

Once the deer was tranquilized, they were able to remove a dog collar someone placed around his neck. The buck was then released in Providence Canyon.

DWR shared the below photos of the deer with the collar on, the collar, and the deer after release.

SLIDESHOW: Deer found in northern Utah with dog collar around neck

Collar found on deer in northern Utah (Utah DWR)

Buck after Utah DWR removes dog collar near Providence (Utah DWR)

DWR says that, during the rut in late fall, necks on mule deer bucks swell to almost twice their normal size.

“There’s a good chance the buck would have died this fall as the dog collar restricted his esophagus and windpipe, making it impossible for him to eat or breathe,” says DWR.

It is illegal to take live deer and other wildlife out of the wild in Utah.

If you have any information about this incident, DWR asks you to contact them here.