DEER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Deer Valley will collect blood on Halloween. There won’t be vampires or blood-sucking bats roaming the streets, but ARUP will be set up at the Snow Park Lodge for a blood drive to help local blood banks.

Deer Valley is inviting eligible donors to their Transylvania Tea Party on Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Snow Park Lodge, 2250 Deer Valley Drive. This has become an annual tradition for Deer Valley and they encourage participants to come donning their Halloween costumes. Light refreshments will be served and each donor will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card and be entered to win 2 tickets to Taylor Swift.

“We welcome the Park City community and guests to participate in our annual Halloween-themed blood drive to support local blood banks,” said Deer Valley Resort President & Chief Operating Officer Todd Bennett. “Special thanks to our HR staff, along with the ARUP Blood Services team, who are working hard to create a fun, comfortable environment for everyone who’s willing to spare their time and effort to serve their neighbors in need.”

Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be scheduled online at arupbloodservices.org, using the search code B068.