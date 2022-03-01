DEER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Deer Valley Ski Resort has announced its plan to invest $20 million of investments into renovations for 2022 and beyond.

The multi-million dollar investment will fund a new Burns Express chairlift to provide expanded access to beginner terrain, a completely reimagined Snow Park base area, new mountain bike trails, and additional investments throughout the resort to maintain its industry-leading guest experience, according to a press release.

The Burns Express chairlift will be built on Deer Valley’s Wide West learning area and will connect the Snow Park base area to Little Baldy Mountain, offering Ski School access to more beginner teaching terrain and provide an additional option for skiers to navigate out of the main arrival area.

The $6 million investment to improve the ski school learning area on Wide West will also provide enhancements to the existing Snowflake chairlift, installing and reconfiguring surface lifts and grading beginner terrain.

Another $5 million will go towards ongoing resort-wide maintenance with a “focus on snowmaking systems, grooming equipment, ski rental fleet, and employee housing and uniforms.”

Snow Park Village will also undergo a transformation, with a brand new plaza and transit arrival with hospitality accommodations. Along with new food and beverage options, retail, and an expansive ski beach.

The build of the new plaza is slated to break ground in 2023 as the resort awaits permits.