PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Deer Valley Resort has been named the #1 Ski Resort in the world by Travel & Leisure. The iconic Utah resort tops the list of 20 of the top ski destinations around the world.

The list compiled by T&L editors and contributors boasts resorts from Vermont to Japan. With Park City coming in at #9 and Sun Valley Idaho at #13, it shows that some of the best skiing in the world sits right on our doorstep and just a few hours away.

Deer Valley is inviting for skiers with its 103 runs and an average snowfall of 236 inches per year. T&L’s digital editorial director, Nina Ruggiero gave high praises to the snow and the amenities. Including mention of two of Deer Valley’s best restaurants, Cast & Cut and The Mariposa. She puts the ski experience at Deer Valley top for all varieties of skiers.

“Think powder that stays fresh longer, less crowded slopes, and an overall great environment for skiers of all levels,” reports Ruggiero. “The instructors here are some of the best in the country, and the ability to ski in and out of the Montage Deer Valley (resident mountain dogs included) is definitely a plus.”

(Image courtesy of Deer Valley Resort.)

Deer Valley has been enhancing its appeal over the last year with the announcement and implementation of its “Expanded Excellence” initiative. The resort will be completing a collection of projects designed to enhance the area and the skiing experience for generations to come.

Described as the exploration of the significant terrain expansion, anchored by the new village and portal, to the transformation of the Snow Park base area and the revitalization of existing facilities, Expanded Excellence underscores the resort’s commitment to building on its legacy. These projects reflect the resort’s dedication to providing guests with an exceptional mountain resort experience, maintaining a focus on quality, and embracing new opportunities.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Travel + Leisure,” said Susie English, Vice President of Marketing at Deer Valley Resort. “It reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional skiing experience and the dedication of our team to maintaining the highest standards of service.”

For more information on Deer Valley and the Expanded Excellence initiative, visit the resort’s website. Deer Valley offers year-round recreation for all its visitors.