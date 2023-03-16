DEER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Deer Valley Resort said it will be extending its ski season for an extra week thanks to the record-breaking winter season of snowfall.

Chairlifts on Deer Valley’s Bald Eagle and Bald Mountain will continue running through to Sunday, April 23, conditions permitting. Deer Valley Resort President and COO Todd Bennett said this winter created the resort’s longest season after the resort opened early in November.

Opening on Nov. 28 to exclusive pass holders, the resort will have been open for 21 weeks when it closes on April 23.

The extended season is due to the large amounts of snowfall from the 2022-23 winter season. Wednesday’s atmospheric river dumped even more snow onto Deer Valley, bringing the seasonal snow total to 485 inches – or about 40 feet.

Officials said the seasonal total surpassed the previous record of 484 inches set during the 2016-17 winter season and more snow is expected to fall in the coming weeks.

“I am grateful to our dedicated employees who have kept the mountain operating and guests smiling,” said Bennett. “They’ve maintained their unparalleled service and commitment to teamwork through the challenging weather conditions this year.”

Over five weeks still remain in Deer Valley’s season, giving riders plenty of opportunity to get one more ride down the slopes before the season ends. Spring lodging packages and lift tickets are available to purchase on Deer Valley Resort’s website.