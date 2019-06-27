Deer rescued after it was hit and thrown in dumpster

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A deer was rescued after it was hit and thrown into a dumpster, according to Beaver County Sherriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office stated in a post on social media that if you accidentally hit an animal while driving, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re in trouble.

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office advise the public to contact them if they have hit an animal and it is injured and “needing mercy.”

Either law enforcement or a representative Division of Wildlife Resources will gladly take care of the situation, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the post, deputies plead with the public to “not let these poor animals suffer!”

Whoever placed this animal in the dumpster could be charged with cruelty to animals, according to the Sherriff’s office.

