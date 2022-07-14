IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A head-on collision involving a deer crossing left two drivers injured in Iron County on Thursday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-56 near milepost 46 just west of Cedar City.

Troopers say an SUV was driving along the road when it struck a deer. The impact caused the vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic, colling head-on with a truck.

Authorities say the collision caused the truck to run off the roadway and roll over.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention, officials say.

As animal sightings remain common on Utah roads, troopers are reminding the public to remain calm in the event an animal appears while driving.

Some safety tips to consider:

Always stay buckled up with seatbelts on.

Do not swerve for a deer or small animal. Stay in your lane and slow down.

If several animals are standing in the road, do not try to drive through them or exit your vehicle to chase/herd them. Honk your horn and flash your lights to encourage them to move.

If an animal has crossed the road, continue to driving slowly, but be aware that the animal may try to cross again.

What should do if you hit an animal?