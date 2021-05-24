Deer Creek State Park boat ramp to close for maintenance in June

WALLSBURG, Utah (ABC4) – The boat ramp at Deer Creek State Park will be temporarily closed on June 2 for maintenance, park officials announced Monday.

Sailboat Beach will also be closed on June 1 in order to allow maintenance crews to “apply asphalt slurry seal and striping to the areas,” a press release said.

While the boat ramp is expected to reopen on June 3, access and parking in the area will be limited as crews work on the project, according to officials.

Boats can still be launched using the boat ramp located in the Island Beach day-use area while the main boat ramp is closed, park officials say.

“We do our best here at Deer Creek State Park to keep our facilities in good working condition for our customers,” Park Manager Bruce Strom said. “While this may not be the most ideal for those visiting during this short time period, the work done will help preserve and protect the pavement, as well as help keep traffic flowing at a manageable pace in the area.”

Deer Creek State Park is expected to return to normal on June 5. Visitors can check the park’s social media accounts for updates.