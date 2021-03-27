WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

‘Deeply offended’, Governor Cox and Lt. Henderson condemn letter sent to Salt Lake County GOP delegates

Local News

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox speaks during a briefing at the Utah State Capitol on Jan. 8, 2021. Utah lawmakers have voted to require every cellphone and tablet sold there to automatically block pornography, the conservative state’s most recent move targeting online porn and one that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News, via AP, Pool, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson issue a joint statement in response to a letter sent to Salt Lake County Republican Party delegates.

According to the duo, they are “deeply offended” by the recent communications directed at the Salt Lake County Republican Party delegates on March 26.

“We are deeply offended by the recent reprehensible communications to Salt Lake County delegates,” they state. “Let us be clear: This type of behavior should never happen and when it does we will not tolerate it, ignore it, or explain it away. It is unacceptable.”

They go on to emphasize the importance of women in the workforce and how the party itself “needs women” involved.

“The Republican Party needs women in our policymaking and discussions,” they add. “Sincere apologies are owed to the women who have been victimized and we admire their courage and strength in coming forward. That is not an easy thing to do.”

ABC4 spoke with Rossina Lake, a spokesperson for the Governor, and she states that more information in regards to the letter will become available soon.

ABC4 will update as more develops.

