Dedicated gamers shrug off misconceptions about laziness, addiction

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Video games. Typically, when they make the news, journalist are addressing fears and concerns with the technology.

Parents and experts often ask how much screen time is too much screen time? They worry about gaming addictions.

This year, the World Health Organization classified gaming disorder as a mental health condition. So, these concerns for many are very real. The perception of gaming and gamers doesn’t always line up with reality.

When it comes to gaming, we often ask ‘how much is too much?’

The members of the University of Utah’s League of Legends eSports Team game more than just about anyone.

“I’ll probably spend 20, 25 hours a week just watching professional games,” said “Swish.” “The thing with eSports is, you can go forever. There are pro players that go for literally 18 hours a day.”

It’s a lot of time spent, but it’s the level of commitment needed to be the best.

“If you’re very serious about going professional as a player you need at least 5 or six games a day,” said Swish.

“When I tell people I’m good at a game. They laugh it off like it doesn’t mean anything,” said Jaymes Chan.

Jaymes Chan or James with a Y as he’s known online is challenger tier League of Legends player. That means he’s among the 200 most skilled and competitive players in the world.

“Going pro is something I’ve been on the fence about,” said Chan.

“I want to be a coach. I like taking players and changing them… making them better and making them better people,” said Swish.

Esports coach, Michael Swisher or “Swish” says professional eSports teams have positional coaches and analysts just like pro sports teams.

“I want to do more like the overview like a head football coach,” said Swish.

Both Swish and Jaymes competed in traditional sports before they competed in eSports and they draw a lot of comparisons between the two.

“Esports and sports. Without the athleticism. It’s basically the same thing,” said Jaymes.

Jaymes and Swish say where other people often see the value in playing football or basketball, those same people don’t see the value in eSports and frankly, don’t understand it.

“They’re going to get the same values that football players do. Things like responsibility. humility. Teamwork. Communication. All the things that we value in regular athletes,” said Swish.

Some common misconceptions Swish and Jaymes face: that they’re wasting their time. They’re obsessed. Addicted.

“Esports organizations tend to be looked down on… A lot of people who may not be familiar with it or how it works. They just disrespect it. And don’t appreciate it for what it is,” said Jaymes.



They put up with the misconceptions. For them, it’s worth it.

“I’m going to graduate with a computer science degree but I’m choosing to do this because I love waking up and doing this,” said Swish.

Dr. Ashley Brown is an assistant professor in entertainment arts and engineering at the University of Utah.

“When we look at students that are practicing sports or dance or saxophone or whatever hobby or pastime they might turn into a profession, we would never say they’re addicted to basketball or to ballet or playing saxophone,” said Brown.

That’s not to say gaming can’t be addictive, but as gamers they often feel like they’re being singled out.

The Entertainment Software Association releases statistics every year about who’s gaming. Sixty percent of Americans play video games daily.

Brown says even if you are just playing as a hobby, not to go pro, gaming has value.

“A lot of people find it empowering. If you’re going through something difficult in your life, I think games can be a great form of escapism. And I think it’s actually a healthy form of escapism,” said Brown.

They also challenge the idea that gaming is always isolating. For them, this is a community.

“League of Legends being the most popular game in the world… it has a huge community and there are many passionate people all around the world,” said Jaymes.

“It’s really great to meet all these people that share the same interests as you. It feels like the community has pretty much made me who I am today,” said Jaymes.