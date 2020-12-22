Debunking myths: Why it’s important to stay idle free

(ABC4 News) — It’s that time of year when you wake up debating if you should let your car warm up while you finish getting ready or let your hands freeze as you scrape the ice off your windshield.

You know it’s not good for Utah’s air quality to let your car idle. Sometimes you give in and finish getting ready with one eye out the window making sure the car is still there and your neighbor isn’t walking her poodle ready to give you the lecture on how bad letting your car idle is for the environment.

For years now, Utahns have heard all about how important being idle-free is for our everchanging air quality. Sadly, a lot of the tips and tricks you practice and share with others might not be the most beneficial. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is clearing a few things up this year by debunking some common air quality myths.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, research indicates that the average person idles their car five to ten minutes a day. One car idling for two minutes uses about the same amount of fuel it takes to drive one mile.

“Idle-free has many benefits, including cost savings, less pollution and reduced engine wear, so even small changes in idling time can lead to noticeable benefits,” Thom Carter, Executive Director of the Utah Clean Air Partnership tells ABC4.

Below are a few common idling myths debunked by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

Idling my car is good for the engine.

Not true. Excessive idling can actually damage your engine. Many car manufacturers believe idling more than 30 seconds is not only unnecessary but actually not advisable.

I should idle my car to warm it up on a cold winter day.

No. Many components on a car, including the wheel bearings, tires, and suspension system don’t need to be warmed up on a cold day. They will warm up only when the vehicle is moving. A car needs to idle for no more than 30 seconds to get the oil circulating through the engine.

I should shut off the engine when I am stopped for more than 10 seconds.

Idling for more than 10 seconds can use more fuel than turning off the engine and restarting it. If you are stopped for more than 10 seconds, you’ll save fuel and money by turning off the car and then restarting it when you’re ready to drive away.

I should turn my car off when in stop-and-go traffic.

False. All idling can’t be avoided, but turning off your car in situations of stop-and-go traffic might disrupt traffic. It could also cause you to speed away after you restart the engine, which would offset any fuel savings and increase emissions.

Common reasons Utahns might leave their cars idling are when warming up a car, sitting in a drive-thru, stopping while driving to talk to a friend, or waiting for someone. All of these are all common reasons for idling and all of them can be avoided if you think about it, says the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality recommends the following in avoiding idling.

If you are going to stop your car for more than 10 seconds, turn off the engine. When you start your engine, do not step down on the accelerator, simply turn the key to start. Rather than using a drive-through window, park your car, walk inside, do your business and then return to your car. Warm your car in the winter by driving rather than idling. In colder areas, use an engine block heater to warm the engine. This improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions. Use remote starters wisely. Don’t turn your vehicle on before you are ready to leave.

