SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah roads were far less deadly in 2023, seeing the lowest number of deaths on Utah roads since 2019, according to new data released by the Utah Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety.

Over the last year, the two departments focused on returning the “back to the basics” campaign in an attempt to promote public safety on Utah roads. The campaign reminded drivers to buckle up, use blinkers, watch for pedestrians and avoid speeding.

The campaign seemed to have worked positively as deaths significantly dropped by 12.5% in 2023 from 2022 – 279 deaths down from 319. Overall, deaths involving motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists dropped year-over-year in Utah, reaching early-pandemic lows despite an increase in road travel.

Year-over-year fatalities on Utah roads since 2019 (Courtesy: Department of Public Safety)

DPS Commissioner said that while officials want to celebrate and continue with the improvements they’ve seen, they have another elephant in the room.

“We want to address the road rage issue we’ve seen this past year,” said Anderson.

While continuing with their “back-to-basics” campaign, UDOT and DPS will be launching a new campaign that will tackle road rage and promote safer driving habits and “a culture of mutual respect among Utah drivers.”

According to Utah fatality data, 23 people died on Utah roadways in 2023 due to “aggressive-related” incidents, including reckless driving and road rage. Another 91 died due to speeding.

“All of us can reduce road rage by using calming exercises like deep breathing, counting to 10 and reframing negative events to keep our cool,” said Huntsman Mental Health Institute Quality Improvement and Training Manager Amanda McNab. “Practicing these before you hit the road can keep you and everyone else safe.”

McNab suggested calling the 988 crisis support line, using the SafeUT app, or seeking counseling for those who feel like they need help with anger or anxiety.

UDOT and DPS said anyone who feels like they’ve been wronged should follow “ABCs” to end road rage:

A: Avoid retaliation

Avoid retaliation B: Breathe

Breathe C: Carry on

If you do find yourself in a road rage situation, officials say to avoid eye contact with the other party and keep a safe distance. If you feel unsafe or threatened, leave the roadway and park in a public place and call 911.

“As we enter the new year, we strongly urge everyone to drive safely, remembering that when you enter a car, you should be calm, focused and alert,” said UDOT Safety Outreach Administrator Kristen Hoschouser. “We encourage Utahns to actively promote road safety by being mindful of your behavior behind the wheel.”