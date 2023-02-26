SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The award-winning show Dear Evan Hansen is coming to Utah as part of the North American Tour on Feb. 28 for the last time.

The tour is set to perform at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5. The last show in the 5-year-long tour will be performed in South Carolina on July 2.

By the end of the tour, Dear Evan Hansen will have held 104 shows and performed for over 1 million people in 87 cities across North America, according to the Dear Evan Hansen Facebook page.

The musical previously toured on Broadway, London and Toronto. During that time, it has won six Tony Awards, a Grammy Award and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, according to its website.

The musical features a book written by Steven Levenson, a Tony Award winner. The score was also written by the score writers for The Greatest Showman, Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winners Justin Paul and Benj Pasek.

The musical is famously described by these lines: “A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.”

Tickets are currently priced between $109.50 and $229.50. Buyers will be limited to 8 tickets per account or credit card.



