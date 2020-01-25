1  of  2
Two dead after wrong-way crash on I-215 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 215 Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said an elderly woman entered the highway going the wrong direction and hit four vehicles.

The crash forced the closure of I-215 Southbound in Holladay between 20th and 30th South for several hours.

“We’re constantly reevaluating as to how as law enforcement we can respond to this. Our partners at UDOT are also reevaluating roadway design features they can implement to prohibit this from happening – not necessarily prohibit, but mitigate this from happening to a degree, ” said UHP Sgt. Nick Street.

Troopers said the woman in her 80s traveled in the wrong direction on the freeway for about 4 miles before she hit a black Tacoma pickup truck, side-swiped a van, and then hit a gold Ford Taurus head-on.

The driver of the Taurus, a woman in her 20s, died on impact, and the elderly woman who was driving the wrong way died a short time later, troopers said.

The drivers in the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Troopers don’t suspect drugs or alcohol was involved in the crash, but due the elderly woman’s age, she may have been confused.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

