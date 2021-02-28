Deadly Tooele crash kills 1, leaves 2 in critical condition

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – One has died and two are left in critical condition after a deadly crash took place, Saturday.

On February 28, officers share that at 9:04 p.m., near SR-36 mile marker 60, a Dodge Ram was seen driving too fast for icy conditions headed southbound.

According to UHP Trooper Colton Freckleton, the driver then lost control, slid into the northbound lane and onto an oncoming Ford F-150 truck.

The driver was killed immediately upon impact.

Officers say the male driver and female passenger of the Ford are currently at a hospital in critical condition. Three children were also in the car but were only injured with non-life threatening injuries.

ABC4 will update as more develops.