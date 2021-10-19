Deadly pursuit involving North Salt Lake Police remains under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are continuing to investigate a deadly crash involving North Salt Lake Police over the weekend.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, Salt Lake City Police received a request from an outside agency to assist authorities near 1200 West 500 North after a pursuit involving North Salt Lake Police ended in one person dying, three being injured, and a dog being killed.

The pursuit began when North Salt Lake Police say they were called about a possible DUI. When officers found the vehicle, they say a man was driving it erratically. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, North Salt Lake Police say the vehicle fled to I-15, exiting in Salt Lake City. Investigators say the crash happened in Rose Park a short time later.

No officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department were involved with the pursuit and the Salt Lake County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol has been initiated.

The woman who died on the scene has been identified as 33-year-old Thy Hoang Vu. Based on the investigation, Salt Lake City Police say Vu was the driver of the vehicle T-boned by the fleeing suspect vehicle. As of Tuesday, Vu’s passenger remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they believe the dog that died on the scene was inside Vu’s vehicle at the time of the crash. Because the investigation is ongoing, the identity of the suspect driver and the passenger are not being released. Both are in the hospital in serious condition.

No additional information is expected to be released from the Salt Lake City Police Department because the District Attorney’s Office is on the case.