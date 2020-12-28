OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – More than ever before, officials are stepping up speed limit enforcement for anyone driving through Ogden after a high-speed crash Sunday night killed 39-year-old Emily Anderson of Box Elder County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and 12th Street. ABC4’s Northern Utah Correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro reports.

Ogden Police have reported 14 fatal accidents in 2020, which is more than last year. Officials are urging people to drive safe and sober, to prevent fatalities, like the one on Sunday.

“Tragedies are involved in accidents, it’s the safety of the public it’s the things we see when accidents occur, the injuries and the types of injuries it’s never fun for anyone involved especially when there is a serious injury and even death,” said Lt. Will Farr of the Ogden Police Department.

An initiative started in 2019, to help lower accidents in the city but officials are seeing more accidents than they would like to. Ogden Police are using a traffic unit, specific to pinpointing violators on the road.

“Where those areas of speeding are occurring, as well as the areas and times and days of impairment, and they are actively engaged in enforcing,” said Farr.

39-year-old Emily Anderson of Box Elder County was declared dead at the scene in Sunday’s crash. A car and truck stopped at a red light at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and 12th Street, were hit at a fast speed, by 29-year-old Bryce Owens. Police say Owens was driving impaired and distracted.

“Be aware while your driving, be aware of your surroundings, stay off of your mobile devices, make sure that you’re obeying the traffic-related laws,” added Farr.

Owens was arrested on an unrelated warrant and charges of automobile homicide will be screened by the Weber County Attorney’s Office. Officers are warning drivers, going at a fast speed and under the influence, may lead to serious injuries, even death.