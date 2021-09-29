Deadly Murray shooting under investigation

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search is underway for a suspect after a man was killed in a Murray shooting early Wednesday morning.

Murray Police tell ABC4.com officers were called to the area of 4800 South 100 East at around 1:50 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s lying on the ground in a doorway.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Murray Police say they believe the man was shot by someone he knew and that the suspect fled the scene.

An arrest has not yet been made.