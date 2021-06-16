Deadly motorcycle crash closes northbound I-15 near Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A deadly motorcycle crash is blocking traffic along I-15 near Sandy.

Authorities say at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a motorcycle, with two riders, began fishtailing and went down along I-15 northbound at 9000 South.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, two different semi-trucks were able to avoid the male driving the motorcycle but struck and killed the female passenger.

UHP tells ABC4 video footage show both drivers slowed down upon noticing something happening in the roadway, but were unable to stop before hitting the unidentified woman.

The unidentified driver of the motorcylce was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Helmets were found on scene, but UHP reports the motorcycle has a temporary tag on it. They are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

You can watch UHP give an update on the crash to ABC4’s Jerad Giottonini in the video player above.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Utah Department of Transportation is reporting the northbound lanes of I-15 are closed. Motorists are advised to use exit 294 A-C to I-215 as an alternate route.

The 9000 S northbound on-ramp is also closed, as is the northbound I-15 exit ramp to 9000 S.

Emergency crews are on scene investigating the crash. The scene is expected to be cleared around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.