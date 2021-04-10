UPDATE: Big Cottonwood Canyon roads reopened following deadly crash

SATURDAY 4/10/2021 7:20 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Utah Department of Transportation, Big Cottonwood Canyon has been fully reopened.

For more on what caused the initial closure read the original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deadly crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon closes roads

SATURDAY 4/10/2021 5:17 p.m.



SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon Saturday afternoon has been confirmed fatal.

While few details are known at this time, Unified Police Department first reported a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle with serious injuries. A short time later the accident was determined to be deadly.

The accident occurred on SR-190 near MP 5 in the area of Storm Mountain.

Utah Department of Transportation reports that Big Cottonwood Canyon is closed to uphill traffic at the mouth of the canyon as crews work to clear the scene. Downhill traffic allowed at this time

UDOT estimates the road won’t be fully open until 7 p.m.

🚧#RoadClosureUpdate🚧 Travelers, #SR190 is allowing downhill traffic at this time. When downhill is clear, @UPDSL will begin alternating traffic in both directions.



EST time for both directions fully open is 7pm.@UDOTTRAFFIC @BrightonResort @SolitudeMTN @BrightonUT https://t.co/OnWvTsLkY9 — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) April 10, 2021

ABC4 has a crew en route and will update this story as it develops.