50-year-old ATV rider killed after being hit by truck on highway

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An ATV rider was killed after colliding with a pickup truck on SR-40.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m.

The ATV driver has been identified as 50-year-old Norman Lange of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Troopers said Lange entered a construction zone on the shoulder of the highway and attempted to reenter the travel lane when he was struck by the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

