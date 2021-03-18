Deadline to file Utah state 2020 taxes pushed back

(ABC4) – If you haven’t started your taxes yet, you’ve got some time.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the Internal Revenue Service will delay the April 15 tax deadline until mid-May.

U.S. Reps. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) and Richard Neal (D-MA), both leaders in the House Ways and Means Committee, applauded the move in a joint statement.

“This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis,” they said in a statement. “Under titanic stress and strain, American taxpayers and tax preparers must have more time to file tax returns. And the IRS itself started the filing season late, continues to be behind schedule, and now must implement changes from the American Rescue Plan.”

Experts had speculated that the IRS would push back the federal tax filing deadline because of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, which includes stimulus checks, changes to the child tax credit, and exemptions for people who received unemployment in 2020.

Wednesday evening, the Utah State Tax Commission announced the state will follow suit with the federal government and extend the tax filing deadline to May 17.

This is the second consecutive year the IRS has delayed the federal tax filing deadline. Last February, as the COVID-19 pandemic began setting in, the IRS pushed the deadline to file and pay 2019 federal income taxes to July 15.