Dead Swans found across Davis and Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents across Bountiful and Woods Cross reported an encounter with either an injured or dead swan Saturday morning.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, DWR, was notified and an investigation is underway.

Mark Hadley, DWR’s Northern Regional Manager, informs that five swans were injured while six were found dead.

The injured swans are being cared for until recovery at the Wildlife Rehabilitation center in Northern Utah.











Initial reports indicate that the swans were not attacked nor guns were involved.

DWR believes this incident may have been a result of the weather since the rain and wind fell heavy the night before in the regions the swans were discovered.