DCSO releases body camera footage of Christmas assault on deputies

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – We first told you about two deputies who were pinned down by a man believed to be on drugs Christmas morning. It happened in Davis County along Highway 89 where the two deputies were fighting for their lives.

Thursday the Davis County Sheriff’s Office released their body camera footage.

It all started when deputies spotted this parked car halfway out into the lane — northbound on Highway 89. Inside deputies said was Benisimani Pouha.

Captain Taylor West with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said, “They talked with him and he wasn’t making sense.”

The body camera footage shows the man walking to a fence, then crawling through it, forcing the deputies to catch up to him.

On the body camera footage, you hear one deputy say, “Just stop you’re not in trouble dude.”

Seconds later body camera footage shows a Tazer deployed.

“He actually began a physical fight with them in which he physically assaulted them, attempted to choke one of them unconscious,” said Capt. West.

Court documents state Pouha tried to grab the Taser during the scuffle.

Capt. West added, “There is a significant blood exposure on the scene.”

A probable cause statement shows deputies found a “pipe with white residue consistent with methamphetamine.” Deputies also found an open case of beer in the car.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office officials told ABC4 News the case is on-going and a full investigation is underway.

The two deputies are being considered victims in the case, and both are back out patrolling in Davis County.

