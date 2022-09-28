Conor Leslie with her new puppy, Delores (Image courtesy of Ruff Patch Rescue)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Many come to FanX and leave with photos and signatures from celebrities and memories with friends over the three-day event.

One celebrity is leaving with an adorable souvenir from her time in Salt Lake City.

Conor Leslie, an actress known for her role as Wonder Girl in DC Universe’s “Titans,” adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores after meeting the puppy backstage during Salt Lake City’s annual convention.

“I truly can’t imagine not adopting,” said Leslie. “There’s just so many dogs of all ages, and sizes and breeds that need homes. I’d just encourage anyone, if they can, to please adopt, not shop.”

Leslie and Delores met in the FanX green room where Ruff Patch Rescue, a Salt Lake-based nonprofit organization brought puppies from their shelter for celebrity guests to enjoy spending time with. It is the fifth year that FanX has invited an animal welfare group to their green room. FanX green room hospitality manager Stephanie Farr came up with the idea in 2017.

“The FanX Salt Lake Comic Conventions have gained a reputation for having ‘puppy therapy’ for our celebrity guests. We love helping animal rescue groups and our guests love relaxing wit the adoptable dogs and puppies.”

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has come to Salt Lake City and left with a new furry companion. Jason Patric, Renee O’Connor, Michael Rosenbaum and John Barrowman have all adopted a puppy from another welfare organization that was featured during the convention.

As for Leslie, it was perfect. She said she had been looking to adopt another dog for the past month to join her family. Two years ago, Leslie added Roo through adoption.