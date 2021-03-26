Days of ’47 Parade returns for 2021

Parade participants pull handcarts during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Pioneer Day is a beloved only-in-Utah holiday every July 24 that features parades, rodeos, fireworks and more. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After being canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, the Days of ’47 Parade is returning for 2021.

According to a news release, all of the scheduled events will still be subject to state and local COVID-19 requirements.

“We’re excited to continue these beloved Utah traditions,” says Lane Summerhays, President of

the Days of ’47 Board. “As with many activities canceled, postponed, or altered in 2020 due to

the COVID-19 pandemic, these treasured pioneer traditions were placed on hold. We’re now

ready to celebrate our pioneer heritage as we have done for over a century.”

A schedule and descriptions of the highly anticipated events can be found below:

ROYALTY SELECTION

Friday-Saturday, March 26, 27, 2021; Closed to the public

POPS CONCERT

Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Online Virtual Concert featuring Arts Society of Utah, Salt Lake Symphony performing a celebration of the 50th anniversary of man’s first steps on the moon.

PIONEERS OF PROGRESS

Thursday, July 15, 2021, The Grand America (Tickets are limited.)

Reception, 6:30 p.m.; dinner and awards, 7 p.m.

Awards Gala Banquet honoring modern-day Utahns exhibiting pioneer spirit through industry and integrity

RODEO AND COWBOY GAMES

Tuesday through Saturday, July 20-24; 8:00 p.m.

Days of ’47 Arena at Utah State Fair Park, 1000 West 155 North Temple

Featuring a $1 million rodeo celebrating the modern-day pioneer spirit.

FLOAT PREVIEW PARTY

Monday and Tuesday, July, 19-20, 2021, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 South State Street

See parade floats and meet their creators. Free to the public.

DAYS OF ’47 PARADE

Friday, July 23, 2021; 9:00 a.m.

Route begins at South Temple and State Street; Ends at Liberty Park

One of the oldest parades in the United States Floats, bands, horses, clowns, and more!

SUNRISE SERVICE

Friday, July 23, 2021, 7:00 A.M. (Must be seated by 6:50 a.m.)

The Assembly Hall on Temple Squire, 50 West North Temple

Music provided by The Salt Lake Valley Combined Institute Choir, directed by Alan C. Sackett.

FIRST ENCAMPMENT HIKE (Free)

Saturday, July 17, 2021; 7:00 a.m.

Donner Park, 2770 East 990 South (East of Hogle Zoo)

Walk in the footsteps of the 1847 pioneers, commemorating the first pioneer campsite in the valley.

Anyone who would like more information on the events can visit daysof47.com.