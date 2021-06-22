Daybreak postpones July 2 fireworks display

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – Daybreak is postponing its fireworks upcoming display “until a more appropriate time,” officials say.

This comes as Utah sees historic drought and heat.

The Community Council announced the delay of the July 2 firework display on Tuesday, saying the Patriotic Palooza will continue.

A concert will be held that night, with “Pleasure Cruise” playing yacht rock tunes from SoDa Row, according to officials.

A bike parade lead by the Herriman High Band will be held at North Shore on Saturday, July 3 at 11:30 a.m. At 1 p.m., a Floatilla Party will be held on the lake near the south side of the Island, with non-alcoholic drinks available, officials say.

Closing out the night will be a Beach Boys tribute from “Good Vibrations” from 8 to 10 p.m.

Other cities like HolladayEagle Mountain, and Park City have elected to prohibit the use of fireworks amid the ongoing fire danger.

