Daybreak community treated to dancing dinosaurs with a mobile DJ

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – More than likely you’ve seen a dancing dinosaurs, but probably not a dancing dinosaur & a mobile DJ.
Well that’s what a community in Daybreak got treated to on Saturday, they’re called Porch parties! It all happened at Zig Zag Park, the effort initiated by LiveDAYBREAK was made for social distanced community dance parties in the midst of coronavirus.
The organization provided entertainment by Beat Bus of Utah, which is a school bus retrofitted into a mobile DJ booth. mobile DJ booth.
Neighbors from throughout the Daybreak community gathered for the physically distanced event. Some residents wore masks for protection, but others took things to another level.
More than a dozen were wearing dinosaur costumes. Music was provided by the Beat Bus of Utah, which is a school bus retrofitted into a mobile DJ booth. mobile DJ booth.
Robert Stroud, communications manager for LiveDAYBREAK tells ABC4 “This was a ton of fun and with everything going on, our team wanted to take a party to the people but wanted to follow the social distancing guidelines.”
