Daybell Update: Jury trial scheduled for Chad Daybell

ST. ANTHONY, Ida. (ABC4) – Chad Daybell will soon stand in front of the jury for his alleged involvement in killing his first wife and two children.

East Idaho News reports a scheduling conference was held Wednesday morning. Daybell did not appear, but the jury trial, expected to last about five weeks, has been scheduled for November 8.

In early June, Daybell entered not guilty pleas on the murder charges he faces. In May, Daybell and his now-wife Lori Vallow Daybell, were indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges in connection with the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

Vallow Daybell, previously found not competent to stand trial, was committed to a state mental health facility earlier this month. Her trial remains on hold at this time.