Daybell trial postponed, no new date set

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – The trial for Chad and Lori Daybell has been pushed back after the couple’s attorneys said they are not prepared for the trial’s scheduled date, East Idaho News reports.

A new trial date has not been set.

Mark Means, Lori Daybell’s attorney, and John Prior, Chad Daybell’s attorney, asked the judge to delay the trial, while prosecutor Rob Wood said he and his team are prepared for the originally scheduled July trial.

Defense attorney John Prior, right, addresses Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins as to why he and Chad Daybell, left, are not wearing masks in court during a preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Monday, August 3, 2020. The preliminary hearing will help a judge decide if the charges against Chad Daybell will move forward in state court. Daybell, 52, is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool)

Chad Daybell home Courtesy East Idaho News

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 9, 2020, file aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell’s residence in the 200 block of 1900 east, in Salem, Idaho. Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths’ bodies on Daybell’s rural property. Daybell and the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, are in custody. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

The Daybells are standing trial after law enforcement found the remains of Lori Vallow Daybell’s 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old son Joshua “J.J. Vallow on a property belonging to Chad Daybell on June 9.

They have both pleaded not guilty to felony charges of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence, according to East Idaho News.

