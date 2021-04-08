Daybell trial postponed, no new date set

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – The trial for Chad and Lori Daybell has been pushed back after the couple’s attorneys said they are not prepared for the trial’s scheduled date, East Idaho News reports.
A new trial date has not been set.
Mark Means, Lori Daybell’s attorney, and John Prior, Chad Daybell’s attorney, asked the judge to delay the trial, while prosecutor Rob Wood said he and his team are prepared for the originally scheduled July trial.
The Daybells are standing trial after law enforcement found the remains of Lori Vallow Daybell’s 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old son Joshua “J.J. Vallow on a property belonging to Chad Daybell on June 9.
They have both pleaded not guilty to felony charges of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence, according to East Idaho News.
