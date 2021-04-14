Daybell story to be focus of made for TV movie airing this summer

(ABC4) – A new made-for-TV movie based on the Daybell story is set to air this summer on A&E Networks’ Lifetime.

‘Doomsday Mom’ is based on the true story of Lori Vallow, the mother who gained national attention when her children – JJ and Tylee – were reported missing from their Idaho home in 2019.

While investigating the case, authorities learned Lori and her husband, Chad Daybell, were involved in a doomsday-prepper group. The discovery unveiled a mystery spanning five states and numerous deaths.

The bodies of JJ and Tylee were found in the backyard of Daybell’s home in June 2020.

Lauren Lee Smith of ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ and Marc Blucas of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ will star in the movie, which is set to premiere on Saturday, June 26.

In the fall of 2019, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan disappeared. Shortly after the children were last seen by anyone, Lori and Chad flew to Hawaii to get married.

In late November of that year, extended family requested a welfare check on JJ after not hearing from him for months. Police were unable to locate him. When they served a search warrant, police discovered the Daybells had “abruptly” left.

In January 2020, after investigators determined Lori and Chad were in Hawaii, police served Lori a notice that she must physically produce JJ and Tylee to authorities in Idaho within five days. She failed to do so.

By late February 2020, police in Hawaii arrested Lori on a $5 million warrant out of Madison County, Idaho. She was charged with two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children among a number of charges. She was extradited back to Idaho within six days.

A few months later, in June 2020, police in Rexburg, Idaho, executed a sealed search warrant on Chad Daybell’s house in Salem, Idaho with the help of the FBI and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, investigators confirmed they found the human remains of two people. Chad was arrested and booked in the Fremont County Jail. He now faces charges of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

During an ABC News Exclusive, 20/20’s Amy Robach delves into the relationship between Vallow and Daybell, the author of several books about the end of the world.

“She and Chad together, they just feed off of each other,” JJ’s grandmother Kay Woodcock says in the episode.

“I honestly think they like their Kool Aid,” Kay’s husband Larry added. “They were drinking the Kool Aid. Their own Kool Aid.”

