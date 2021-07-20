Daybell Case: New details in investigation of Chad, Lori released

CHANDLER, Ariz. (ABC4) – Hundreds of pages with new details in the investigation of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell have been released by Arizona investigators.

This includes what are believed to be the last-known photos of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and emails sent to detectives about the situation.

A grand jury recently indicted Lori and her fifth husband, Chad, on murder charges for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, as previously reported by East Idaho News.

Chad will soon stand in front of the jury for his alleged involvement in killing his first wife and Lori’s two children. In early June, Chad entered not guilty pleas on the murder charges he faces.

In late May, Lori was found not competent to stand trial. She has also been indicted in the death of her former husband, Charles.

East Idaho News has obtained the additional files from Arizona investigators. Here are a few of the major details contained within those files. For more, visit East Idaho News.

An audio recording on Lori’s phone, titled “Lori’s testimony,” in which investigators say Lori “is self-prophesying and everything she does is because her Heavenly Father tells her.”

On Aug. 8, 2019, Lori’s sister-in-law emails detectives outlining her beliefs and theories of Alex and Lori killing Charles. She claims Alex Cox, Lori’s brother, left two of Lori’s dogs in the desert because she didn’t want them.

In an email dated Sept. 5, 2019, Lori emailed JJ’s school, Life Academy, in Arizona, just days after moving to Rexburg. Lori says she was offered a job out of state and had to move quickly as JJ would not be returning to the school.

For more, including pictures found on Lori’s phone, visit East Idaho News.