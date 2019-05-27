Local News

Day Two: Search for five-year-old Elizabeth Shelley continues

LOGAN, UTAH (ABC4 NEWS) - The search for Elizabeth Shelley is expanding as efforts to find her grow more desperate.

Crews are expected back out at 8 A.M. Monday morning.

As day two came to a close, the Logan City Police said more agencies are preparing to join the effort to find her.

As this unfolds, Elizabeth's 21-year-old uncle Alex Whipple is now in the Cache County Jail after refusing to cooperate with authorities.

"We have obtained some evidence around the area that will link him and her together," said Captain Tyson Budge of the Logan City Police Department.

Elizabeth hasn't been seen since 2 A.M. Saturday morning. It was after police say Alex surprisingly showed up at the home that the girl shares with her mother and the mother's boyfriend.

"We know that he was the last one seen at the residence," said Capt. Budge. "They both ended up missing at the same time."

Logan City Police have released an updated description of what Elizabeth was wearing the last time she was seen.

It was a red tank top and blue jeans. In an updated flyer, police have also released Whipple's mugshot.

The search has also expanded to the Hyrum area as more than 200 individuals including the FBI have joined the efforts to bring Elizabeth home.

"We don't know his path," said Capt. Budge. "We have not been able to confirm any of his story where he went and stores he went into through surveillance video. I don't think he's been very honest with us at all."

As authorities investigate multiple potential crime scenes, residents are trying to come to grips with what's happening in their neighborhood.

"They've actually started doing teams and searching individual houses," said Keith Harris, who lives in the neighborhood. They came in and searched ours real thoroughly."

Logan City Police are asking anyone with information that could help this case to call 435-753-7555.
 

