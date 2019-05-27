Day Three: Search for five-year-old Elizabeth Shelley continues Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Presser for missing Logan girl prev next

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Monday marks day three on the search for a 5-year-old missing in Logan.

Elizabeth Shelley was last seen early Saturday morning at her mother’s home.

Her 21-year-old uncle Alex Whipple is considered the main suspect in her disappearance.

Capt. Tyson Budge with the Logan City Police Dept. said investigators found evidence linking him to Elizabeth.

"[The evidence] links them together outside the home," Capt. Budge said. "Everything he has done has been quite deceitful and we have no reason to believe anything he told us was accurate," Budge said.

Monday the search expanded to the Hyrum area as more than 200 individuals including the FBI have joined the efforts to bring Elizabeth home.

At this time officials are working closely with the Shelley family.

Jill Parker, a family spokesperson, released the following statement on behalf of the family:

Family of Elizabeth Shelley release statement

“As a family we are overwhelmed, scared, and sad at the recent tragic events that have touched our lives. We are grateful for all those that continue to search and help. We would like to thank law enforcement, volunteers, and all other agencies and businesses for their tireless efforts in helping us find our daughter. Our family asks for privacy and respect during this difficult time and continue to hope for the save return of our sweet girl Lizzy.”

Police are asking members of the community to check their own surveillance video for evidence associated with this case. Those who have information are asked to call police at 435-753-7555.

