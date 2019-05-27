Day Three: Search for five-year-old Elizabeth Shelley continues
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Monday marks day three on the search for a 5-year-old missing in Logan.
Elizabeth Shelley was last seen early Saturday morning at her mother’s home.
Her 21-year-old uncle Alex Whipple is considered the main suspect in her disappearance.
Capt. Tyson Budge with the Logan City Police Dept. said investigators found evidence linking him to Elizabeth.
"[The evidence] links them together outside the home," Capt. Budge said. "Everything he has done has been quite deceitful and we have no reason to believe anything he told us was accurate," Budge said.
Monday the search expanded to the Hyrum area as more than 200 individuals including the FBI have joined the efforts to bring Elizabeth home.
NOW: Crews from multiple agencies combing a field and a ditch in #Logan for signs of #ElizabethShelley #missing #missingchildren #missingchild #logan #utah pic.twitter.com/NmFCVVipiT— Andrew Reeser (@andrewreeser) May 27, 2019
At this time officials are working closely with the Shelley family.
Jill Parker, a family spokesperson, released the following statement on behalf of the family:
“As a family we are overwhelmed, scared, and sad at the recent tragic events that have touched our lives. We are grateful for all those that continue to search and help. We would like to thank law enforcement, volunteers, and all other agencies and businesses for their tireless efforts in helping us find our daughter.
Our family asks for privacy and respect during this difficult time and continue to hope for the save return of our sweet girl Lizzy.”
Police are asking members of the community to check their own surveillance video for evidence associated with this case. Those who have information are asked to call police at 435-753-7555.
What others are clicking on:
Utah proposes medical marijuana grower fees upward of $100k
Police use GPS inside stolen phone to track suspect in aggravated robbery of AT&T store
Dog found near mountains in Provo appears to have been lost a long time
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
One man - one flag - one Memorial Day message
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- One of the touching tributes on this Memorial day - involved just one man and one flag. Bob Fillmore set up on the 2100 North Bridge and I-215 early Monday morning and was still going strong past noon.
The 71-year-old veteran says he can be found at this makeshift post every Veterans and Memorial Day.
Fillmore in the Airborne division and served in Vietnam in 1967-68. He says he stands here and salutes every Memorial Day and Veterans day - except last year when he missed last Memorial Day because he was recovering from surgery.Read the Full Article
- MGN Online
Utah officials say elder abuse is on the rise
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials say they are receiving more complaints about abuse of vulnerable and elderly residents as those over 65 become the fastest-growing age group in the state.
Allegations of elder abuse have increased by 40 percent over a three-year period, state officials said. The reports detail financial, physical and sexual exploitation in long-term care facilities and private homes.
Utah Adult Protective Services received 5,325 reports of abuse of senior citizens in 2017, up from 3,030 in 2014, The Deseret News reported .Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wenatchee basketball player from Utah killed in head-on collision in Washington
CHELAN COUNTY, Washington (ABC4 News) - A 20-year-old woman from Davis County died early Sunday morning in a head-on collision involving three cars in Washington State.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Rachel Odima was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla south on State Route 97A at about 2 a.m., just outside of Wenatchee, when for an unknown reason crossed into northbound lanes and hit head-on into a 2000 Chevy Silverado and impacted a 2004 Toyota 4Runner.
Odima's Corolla came to a rest in a ditch on its top. Odima died as a result of her injuries at the scene of the crash.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss