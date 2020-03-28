Day 1 of Summit County’s Stay-At-Home Order: Park City’s Main Street deserted and families cope

PARK CITY (ABC4 News) – Friday was a day like no other in Park City, the first 24 hours of Summit County’s stay-at-home order.

From overhead this usually bustling mountain town looked like a ghost town. Historic Main Street was mostly deserted except for local photographer Claire Wiley capturing the eerie scene.

“As a photographer you’re always looking for things that tell a story and so this definitely tells a story of what we’re going through right now,” Wiley said. “I mean we’re documenting a time in our lives that hopefully we’ll never see like this again so this is a historic time that as a storyteller you document.”

In Kimball Junction, there wasn’t a single car in the parking lot of the Outlets Park City and a few miles away the Weathers family was together at home for the 14th day in row, this time by county order.

“There’s usually a lot of people out riding their bikes, walking their dogs, just hanging out in the street and playing together,” Amy Weathers said. “You can hear lots of children laughing and it is surreal how quiet it is right now.”

Amy, a school counselor, is homeschooling her daughters while her husband Robert, a sales manager in the tech industry, is working from home. They say time together is the silver lining

“I travel so much and I’m so infrequently home,” Robert told ABC4 News. “We’ve had more dinners at home. We’ve been cooking. We’ve been having breakfast, lunch and dinner together most days…it’s an opportunity that this hectic life doesn’t usually afford us.”

And will continue to afford them for at least the next five weeks.

“Now that we know it’s going to be until May I think maybe we’re a little more stir crazy,” Amy said. “And there’s a long way to go.”

“I just really miss playing with my friends and getting to spend time outside with my friends,” 8 year old Paxton Weathers said.

“I kind of like it because I get to spend time with my family,” 6 year old Molly said. :But I’m still missing playing with my friends.”

“We’re going to make it,” Amy said. “We have a strong family bond and it’s going to be OK.”