Day of the Dead Celebration this weekend in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Gather your loved ones this weekend to celebrate the beauty of life and death at this weekend’s Día de Los Muertos Celebration!

Get ready to feast your eyes on beautiful ofrendas filled with marigolds, colorful skulls, and more at West Valley Arts’ Annual Day of the Dead Celebration.

After a year-long hiatus, the festivities return this weekend on October 30 at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center. Activities will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Event officials say this celebration is one of the largest gatherings for Día de Los Muertos in Utah.

“I think it’s really good that West Valley is being so open towards Latino culture,” says Angela Martinez, a previous event attendee. “It’s really important to support and love our Latino families out there.”

Dia de los Muertos Celebration in West Valley City. (Courtesy of West Valley Arts)

Dia de los Muertos Celebration in West Valley City. (Courtesy of West Valley Arts)

Dia de los Muertos Celebration in West Valley City. (Courtesy of West Valley Arts)

Dia de los Muertos Celebration in West Valley City. (Courtesy of West Valley Arts)

Dia de los Muertos Celebration in West Valley City. (Courtesy of West Valley Arts)

Dia de los Muertos Celebration in West Valley City. (Courtesy of West Valley Arts)

“The past year has taught us the importance of community and we at West Valley Arts are ready

to bring back an event for West Valley that will bring about healing for our community,” shares

Andrew Wallentine, manager of the West Valley City Division of Arts and Culture.

Visitors can look forward to traditional Mexican dances and performances, community altar exhibits (ofrendas), and free family activities along with food and drink for purchase.

“West Valley Arts provides the community with a balance between the traditional and

contemporary forms of expression and participation of Dia de Los Muertos,” events officials say. “We aim to present a community-based, meaningful event that engages and entertains participants while balancing the respect and cultural authenticity that is appropriate for this gathering.”

Tickets are $5 for adults and children are free. To check out the full event details, click here.