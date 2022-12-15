SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Schools in the Davis, Weber, and Ogden school districts implemented a two-hour late start for schools on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Other school districts such as the Salt Lake City, Provo City, and Alpine school districts have all announced their schools will be operating on a normal schedule.
For Davis and Ogden school districts morning preschool and kindergarten classes have been canceled. Weber announced the morning kindergarten will be in session while morning preschool has been canceled.
TWO HOUR DELAY
- Davis
- Ogden
- Weber
REGULAR SCHEDULE
- Alpine
- Granite
- Provo
- Salt Lake